Why is plasma therapy used to fight COVID-19 if there are no special benefits to it?

BHOPAL: The level of antibodies present in plasma varies from patient to patient, with severely infected coronavirus patients producing a greater number of antibodies. If, after recovery, their blood is transfused to infected patients, it will gives better results when fighting off the virus.

There is no additional benefit to plasma therapy. However, it continues to be used to treat COVID-19 patients as per the guideline of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Doctors have said that they have to continue as per directives of ICMR on the grounds that it may be effective in the near future as research is still going on.

Dr Rita Saxena, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) said, “Plasma therapy is administered on demand of patients. We do not administer from our side. There is no special benefits in treatment but we have to follow directives of ICMR on ground that there may be benefit of near future as research is on worldwide against coronavirus.”

Hamidia Hospital medical Superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “There is no harm in plasma therapy. And effectiveness depends on the number of antibodies present in the plasma of the donor. The maximum antibodies are found in severely infected coronavirus patients. So, it will be more effective if plasma of such people is administered after they recover.”