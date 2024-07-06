Who Is Falling Prey To Cyber Crooks? The Educated, Watchful People | Needpix.com

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old woman hailing from Raisen and employed at a private university in the city as a teacher, lost Rs 17 lakh to cyber crooks, who had offered her a handsome return by advising her to invest the amount in share trading, the state cyber cell officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, state cyber cell, Vaibhav Shrivastava, told Free Press that complainant woman, who wished not to be named, belonged to Raisen. In April 2024, she came across an advertisement on Facebook, which displayed information on share trading. She clicked on the ad link, after which she was added to a WhatsApp group.

The participants of the group began sending her text messages, offering her to invest money in company shares and avail a handsome return. She said in her complaint that she was told to invest Rs 4,000 in the beginning. Soon, many people contacted her, asking her to invest in their companies too to get hefty return.

This way, she invested Rs 17.4 lakh. Recently, when she sought returns from people who had told her to invest in their companies, they broke contacts with her, following which she approached the cyber cell on Saturday and lodged a complaint.

Officials at the state cyber cell learnt that complainant woman’s husband had arranged Rs 12 lakh for her father by selling one of the flats owned by him in Haryana last year. The woman’s father has incurred heavy loss in business. A probe is underway into the incident.