When Amount Of LPG Cylinder Will Be Deposited: Singhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar cornered the State Government on Ladli Behna Yojna and the BJP’s promise to provide gas cylinder at Rs 450. Singhar raised these issues while speaking on motion of thanks on Thursday. He tried to corner the government in the Assembly targeting BJP’s Sankalp Patra and the govt-run schemes.

He said on Rakha bandhan, the gas cylinder was given to the Ladli Behan beneficiaries at Rs 450 and since then no facility was given for refilling, he asked “Is the government going to give the benefit in the next Rakhi”.

He added that the Ladli Behnas will not be going to get the amount of Rs 3000. He said the government was formed after making promises to the people but the state government is trying to ignore those promises. He said “If Cheetah can come from Africa, why not lions from Gir of state Gujarat are not coming to state”.

Vijayvargiya slams Cong over poor roads, infra pre 2003

Kailash Vijayvargiya launched a blistering attack on Congress citing the poor roads, electricity and pathetic infrastructure before BJP came to power in the state in 2003. Now Madhya Pradesh has better roads, adequate electricity and robust infrastructure, said the BJP MLA during discussion on motion of thanks for the Governor’s speech in Assembly on Thursday. Vijayvargiya said that in 2003, the state had 60, 000 km road length and most of them were replete with potholes. Now the state has around 5.10 lakh km of road network and that too of good quality. In 2003, the state's infrastructure budget was around 3, 878 crores which is now 56, 256 crores, he elaborated.

The electricity production in 2003 was 5,173 MW and at that time, requirement was 13,000 MW and now the state is producing 29,000 MW electricity which is surplus, said the senior BJP leader. Prahlad Patel said that owing to its geographical location, Madhya Pradesh can become the biggest supply chain centre.