What’s The Point Of Making Hindu Nation, 82% Are Hindus Here: Nath | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said what was the point of making India a Hindu nation where 82 per cent of population was Hindu. He stated this when told that self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri who has raised a demand for Hindu nation.

“In a country where there is such a huge percentage, is it a matter of debate? What is the need to say Hindu nation, these figures state it,” he told reporters at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Read Also Bhopal: Primary Teachers Shave Heads To Protest Appointment Pending Since 3 Years

Reacting to Shastri’s recent religious event in Chhindwara, Nath said the latter praised Chhindwara. “The people of Chhindwara were very happy. About 8 lakh people came to the program,” he added. Nath said programme of kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra would take place in September.

Talking about World Tribal Day celebrated August 9 every year, he said how could it be celebrated when atrocities on tribal people in Madhya Pradesh continued unabated. It is a matter of shame, he remarked.

He demanded inquiry into the atrocities committed on tribals in the state. He demanded justice for two minor girls raped in Rewa district.