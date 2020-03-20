What was my fault? Kamal Nath laments at press conference before his resignation

BHOPAL: "Mera kya kasur tha? (What was my fault?)", said chief minister Kamal Nath, addressing a press conference before announcing his resignation here on Friday.

The Congress suffered a humiliating blow on Friday as yet another state slipped out of its grasp when Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced resignation ahead of Supreme Court-mandated floor test in the state assembly.

Kamal Nath resigned because the Congress did not have the numbers required to prove majority in the house. A defeat in the floor test would have been more humiliating, hence the resignation.

"The BJP got 15 years to develop the state but it didn't. I got just 15 months of which in two months there was a model code of conduct due to Lok Sabha election," he said.

Accusing BJP of "conspiring against his government", Kamal Nath said BJP had been hands-in-glove in this conspiracy from day one.

"My government was able to prove majority in the house on three occasions. The BJP could not tolerate it. So, it conspired with a maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and 22 greedy MLAs and planned to topple my government," Kamal Nath said, adding that people of Madhya Pradesh won't forgive these "greedy and rebellious" people.

"This is not my betrayal, but it is the betrayal of people of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

‘In last 15 months, people realised what govt is’

He claimed that in last 15 months no corruption charges were framed on his government. People felt what government is and what are public welfare works,” Nath remarked.

He alleged that BJP feared that their 15 years of bad works, scams will stand exposed. The scams like e-tender scam, Bundelkhand mitigation scam, Madhyam scam, Vyapam scam, Narmada plantation scam, Simhastha scam and many others.

He highlighted the works done in last 15 months by the government. “Under Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana, more than one crore families are taking the benefits,” he said.

In the first phase, the loan of 20 lakh farmers had been waived off. In the second phase, loan waiver of 7 lakh farmers is under process and in the 3rd phase, loan of 2 lakh farmers will start from June 1(now that Congress is not in power, programme may dropped by next government).