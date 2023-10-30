What Objection Congress Has For Words Ram, Temple: Trivedi

Sudhanshu Trivedi | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedilambasted Congress by saying that the grand old party approached the Election Commission over the Ram Temple issue.

“I want to ask Congress what their objection is to the word Ram…if it has an objection to Ram word then it is inscribed on the “Samadhi” of Mahatma Gandhi…whether all this is communal,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Sunday morning, he said Congress has objection to word temple then during election time, Congress leaders visit temples in large numbers.

“If Congress does not have any objection to the words Ram and temple then why does it have objection to Ram temple,” he fumed. He said Congress is pained over Ram temple and it did not want that Ram temple to be constructed.

When the controversy over Ram temple had reached the court, at that time, Muslims were not the party. It was the Congress which provoked them and they became a party to the case, he claimed. He claimed that then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao had given an interview on December 7, 1992 that Babri Masjid will be reconstructed.

He said that this statement was against the principals of Islam as a Kafir could not construct a mosque, hence Congress also insulted the Islam religion.

Taking a strong objection to State Congress Media Cell president KK Mishra’s comment, he said even as the Apex Court has used the word Ram Janmbhoomi on the erstwhile controversial piece of land, the Congress is using the word Babri Masjid. Mentioning about the rally held in Kerala in alleged support of Hamas, he asked Rahul Gandhi to clear his stand on the matter.

