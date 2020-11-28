What is the future of the business after Covid-19?

BHOPAL: What is the future of business after Covid-19? This discussion on Friday was part of the Vishwarang Festival, 2020, which began on November 20. The changes brought about in businesses by corona and how these problems could be tackled for a person to become a successful businessman were discussed at the session.

The guests at the session were Prof. Satyajeet Majumdar, Anil Joshi and Ankit Maachar, who spoke on the same topic. Prof. Majumdar said, “Corona has come during a time when nobody was prepared for it, but, as a society, we’ve been able to make a nice comeback. We have opportunities and capabilities to do better in future, as well.”

After the discussion, Seema Raizada had a conversation with Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, where the latter shared that, by the age of 25, she had never thought of becoming a writer, but when she moved to America, writing became an integral part of her life. She started writing to restore her memories — at first poetry and stories and then novels, which is she famous for.

There are also other important sessions held on Tagore, Iqbal and Faiz and their world perspective, a poetry session of poetry recitals by non-resident Indians, ‘Apni Chaupal: Kuch Ankahi Kahaniyan’ with Satya Vyas, Divya Prakash Dubey and Ila joshi.

Besides, the second session of the 6th day of Vishwarang Child Literature, Art and Music Festival organised a Tinkle comic workshop. The sixth day of the event ended with Nandini Nayer’s stories. She also taught kids to click pictures and asked them to click a picture of her. She said, “Whenever you’re clicking anybody’s picture, make sure that person is smiling.” This session was also for children who are more than four years old.

‘Nice comeback after corona’

‘Corona has come during a time when nobody was prepared for it, but, as a society, we’ve been able to make a nice comeback. We have opportunities and capabilities to do better in future, as well’

— Prof. Satyajeet Majumdar, guest speaker