Wet morning quenches Olympic medal thirst

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dawn broke on the horizon with a thirst-quenching freshness for the family members of Vivek Sagar Prasad. It was the thirst that they wanted to quench with a win for the nation. As the Hoshangabad lad, who made entire nation proud, wore a bronze medal miles away, his near and dear ones erupted into jubilation back home despite incessant rain.
“Bhaiya, I can’t render my feelings into words right now,” said Shiv Nagar Chandoun’s Vivek Sagar, sitting in Tokyo, immediately after his brother, Vidhya Sagar, picked up the call he made after India’s historic win.
Vivek was trying to contain his emotions. Yet, all he could hear in the background were the rolls of drumbeat. That was how his people were expressing their emotions on his achievement. “I’m a part of the team that has broken the 41-year-long medal jinx,” he said.
The entire village gathered outside his house soon after the team defeated 11-time-medallist Germany on Thursday morning.
“My little brother has scripted history with the win,” exclaimed Vidhya Sagar, the elder brother and software engineer in Pune. “The scenario wasn’t very different from the day we sat down early in the morning to watch the semifinals,” he said. “Still, the difference is – India won. We jumped from our seats. Our happiness knew no bounds. The drums were ready and so were all the villagers. Some of the villagers who had come to our home to watch the match ran out to burst firecrackers. We knew this was our day. Everyone came prepared,” said Vidhya.
His parents reached Mata Mandir in the neighbourhood along with the villagers. Vivek’s mother, Kamala Devi, said she had known that he would never fall short of her expectations and would get a medal. Gold or bronze, she didn’t care!
His father, Rohit Prasad, says he prides himself on the performance of Team India, as well as on his son’s. “I can never forget that my son’s part of the team that has quenched the thirst of four long decades. I now wait for him to return,” said Prasad.
The mirth and merriment was not confined to his locality. The members of the district hockey association, hockey lovers and the close ones of Vivek took out a procession throughout the city.
Hundreds of people went from Dhyanchand Square to Jai Stambha Square, dancing to the drumbeats.
Every resident of Itarsi was seen distributing sweets as if their own son had won the medal in Tokyo. The merry-making went on and on, although evening slipped into night. And why not? After all, Vivek has returned MP her lost glory.
PM congratulates Vivek Sagar on Twitter
Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate every member of the winning team on Thursday evening. He wrote, “Young @VivekSagarpras1 brings a lot of energy and skills to the mid-field. He scored a vital goal in India’s Olympic journey. He is an important talent for the future of Indian hockey. #Tokyo2020”
Modi had earlier spoken to the captain, Manpreet Singh, and the coaches to congratulate them and the team on the historic win.