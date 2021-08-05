Wet morning quenches Olympic medal thirst

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dawn broke on the horizon with a thirst-quenching freshness for the family members of Vivek Sagar Prasad. It was the thirst that they wanted to quench with a win for the nation. As the Hoshangabad lad, who made entire nation proud, wore a bronze medal miles away, his near and dear ones erupted into jubilation back home despite incessant rain.

“Bhaiya, I can’t render my feelings into words right now,” said Shiv Nagar Chandoun’s Vivek Sagar, sitting in Tokyo, immediately after his brother, Vidhya Sagar, picked up the call he made after India’s historic win.

Vivek was trying to contain his emotions. Yet, all he could hear in the background were the rolls of drumbeat. That was how his people were expressing their emotions on his achievement. “I’m a part of the team that has broken the 41-year-long medal jinx,” he said.

The entire village gathered outside his house soon after the team defeated 11-time-medallist Germany on Thursday morning.

“My little brother has scripted history with the win,” exclaimed Vidhya Sagar, the elder brother and software engineer in Pune. “The scenario wasn’t very different from the day we sat down early in the morning to watch the semifinals,” he said. “Still, the difference is – India won. We jumped from our seats. Our happiness knew no bounds. The drums were ready and so were all the villagers. Some of the villagers who had come to our home to watch the match ran out to burst firecrackers. We knew this was our day. Everyone came prepared,” said Vidhya.

His parents reached Mata Mandir in the neighbourhood along with the villagers. Vivek’s mother, Kamala Devi, said she had known that he would never fall short of her expectations and would get a medal. Gold or bronze, she didn’t care!