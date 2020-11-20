West Central Railways ready to send Covid-19 isolation coaches to Delhi

Amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the national Capital, the West Central Railways (WCR) is all prepared to send Covid-19 isolation coaches to Delhi. The railway authorities said that they have required isolation coaches and on receiving any request from Delhi, they are prepared to send it.

WCR has prepared 72 isolation coaches with 504-bed capacity. Earlier, 20 isolation coaches were sent to Delhi for accommodating coronavirus patients. Currently 52 isolation coaches are still with Bhopal Railway division. These coaches are stationed at Bhopal and Sukhi Sewania Railway yards.

Central public Relation officer Priyanka Dixit said, “Previously, also we have sent coaches to Delhi. Now if demands are placed, we will send isolation coaches to Delhi.”

Railway coaches and cabins were converted into isolation wards or ICUs to ensure healthcare access in remote areas. It was felt that since virtually all towns have rail access, trains with makeshift isolation wards will help serve areas that experience an outbreak but lack the requisite facilities. Isolation coaches, or ‘Covid Care Centres’, are meant “to observe the patients as mentioned in scope for their symptoms and clinical”, and “in case of change of the symptoms/clinical conditions, suitable reference to the designated centre/hospital for further management”.