We're with girl who questioned state min Silawat: NSUI

National Students Union of India (NSUI) will play an important role in the ensuing by-elections on the 24 assembly seats. The wing will provide safety to the girl from Indore who had raised issues against minister Tulsiram Silawat and since then has been facing threats.

The national secretary and state incharge Nitish Gound in a press conference said, here on Wednesday, that the wing is ready to serve the state and the party. He added that it is the responsibility of wing to inform and educate youth and their parents about the injustice done by BJP in the state. Gound said that Kamal Nath government was toppled by unfair means as there was no concrete basis of its collapse. "It has put 10 per cent of the state into web of by-elections," he alleged.

The state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said the girl who raised questions before Silawat has been receiving threats on social media and on other platforms and that NSUI will stand along with her to raise voice against injustice.