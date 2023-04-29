Wellness and Dietetics: Ancient Indian Practice in huge demand

The monuments at Sanchi. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since its establishment, Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies was not a preferred choice of students.

This year, university has received a record number of applicants from students seeking admission. So far, more than one lakh students have shown interest in taking admission in different courses. The figure is likely to increase as few more days are left to fill application forms.

The course called - Wellness and Dietetics: Ancient Indian Practice - is in huge demand. In all, 15,307 applications have been received for admission in this course.

About 12,280 applications have been received for admission in course - ancient Indian political science followed by 1514 applications for Vedic temple structure, 7,532 applications for history, 8,463 applications for English, 650 applications for yoga, 790 applications for Sanskrit, 74 applications for Chinese language, 226 for French, 159 applications for German, 1,191 applications for Indian Philosophy and 384 applications for Indian aesthetics.

University vice-chancellor Neerja Gupta told Free Press that courses related to ancient Indian knowledge were in huge demand. These courses are of post graduation level.

“We entered CUET admission process when it had already completed its half journey but received an overwhelming response from students. This shows that Sanchi University has the potential to become country’s major centre of education,” she said.

Last year, 250 students had taken admission in the university. A year before, 150 students took admission. University is offering 70 courses and each course has 40 seats. The university was established in 2012.

