Weekly Off: Distant Dream For Men In Khaki | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced weekly offs for policemen. Previously, Kamal Nath government had also announced weekly offs.

But so far, weekly off is not given to policemen in Madhya Pradesh. In backdrop of various challenging tasks including maintenance of law and order, weekly off for policemen on rotation basis in the state seems to be distant dream.

According to police officials, the eight-hour duty and the weekly off are really good ideas, but extremely difficult to implement. With the lack of enough personnel, long working hours, the weekly offs get delayed. TT Nagar TI Chain Singh said, “Law and order is real challenge for us.

It is a good decision that weekly off should be given to policemen who undergo mental stress. They do not get time for family. They too have responsibilities towards families.”

Sub inspector (Koh-e-Fiza) Vijay Singh said, “Maintaining law and order is main duty. Police are meant for maintaining law and order. It is good if government gives weekly offs.” Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi said, “Mental health policy for all the departments dealing with such cases should be formed.

Not only police but all need weekly offs to spend time with families. Policemen remain on duty round the clock. They worked hard during Covid. They should get weekly off.”

Law & Order Top Priority

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “Weekly off will be given to policemen after considering law and order situation. It is good decision of CM as policemen will get time to spend time with family. Policemen have to face mental stress, so it will benefit them. But maintaining law and order is top priority.”

