Weather Update: MP Stays Hots & Dry As 'Biparjoy' Sucks Moisture From Air, Relief Likely After June 17

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing scorching temperatures both during the day and at night before the onset of the monsoon.

Khajuraho recorded a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius in June, while cities like Datia, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Rewa, Naugaon, and Gwalior reported unusually warm nights. Weather experts have predicted a further rise in temperatures during the night of June 15. Particularly, Tikamgarh and Umaria are expected to face the highest temperatures. Dhara, Balaghat, and Ratlam are also facing heatwave conditions, resembling that of a desert. Even Khajuraho and Naugaon are experiencing hot winds.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the relief from the scorching heat is expected to come after June 17, as weather patterns change due to a cyclone named "Biparjoy" in the Arabian Sea, which has drawn away all the moisture from the region, resulting in clear skies and increased heat.

Additionally, the neighboring state of Rajasthan is also experiencing high temperatures, causing hot winds to blow into Madhya Pradesh. The districts near the border are particularly affected by the heatwave. A cyclone heading towards Pakistan is expected to bring rainfall to Rajasthan around June 16-17, which will also impact the weather in Madhya Pradesh, providing some relief from the intense heat. There might be thunderstorms and light showers accompanied by cloud cover. Bhopal witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening at 7 PM.

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey explained that the cyclone "Biparjoy" in the Arabian Sea has drawn away all the moisture from the region, resulting in clear skies and increased heat. Furthermore, the neighboring state of Rajasthan is also experiencing high temperatures, causing hot winds to blow into Madhya Pradesh. The districts near the border are the most affected by the heatwave. The cyclone is expected to move through Rajasthan, where rainfall is anticipated around June 16-17. This change in weather will also affect Madhya Pradesh, leading to a transformation from hot winds to cooler breezes, providing some relief from the intense heat.

Due to the lack of moisture in the air, nights in Madhya Pradesh are also hot. In 9 cities of the state, the minimum temperature crossed 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.