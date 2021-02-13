WEATHER UPDATE in Madhya Pradesh: Many places witnessed warm nights as winds blow from south

Bhopal: Many places experienced warm night on Friday in the state. The meteorological department attributed this condition to change in wind direction. The winds are now blowing from south instead of north direction.

The condition is likely to prevail till February 20 as the weather may become cloudy on February 16-17. As a result, eastern parts of state may experience unseasonal rain. Once clouds disappear, biting cold may return. The department said chances of biting cold is likely to persist this month.

Barring Pachmarhi, Umaria, Khajuraho, Rewa and Gwalior, most places recorded high night temperature. Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius while Gwalior recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night. Khajuraho recorded night temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius and Umaria recorded 9 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 15.3 degrees Celsius. Hoshangabad and Narsinghpur recorded 15 degrees Celsius each while Dhar recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius. Sagar recorded minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Seoni recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius while Ratlam recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius and Khargone recorded 13 degrees Celsius.