Weather update: Heavy rain alert for Rewa, Shahdol divisions

BHOPAL: Yellow alert for heavy rain was issued on Sunday for Rewa and Shahdol divisions and 12 other districts like Guna, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Sheopurkalan, Bhind, Dhar, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen, according to meteorological department officials.

Therefore, heavy rain will continue to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh. Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Vidisha are already flood hit districts. They will receive heavy rain again in region.

Low pressure area persists over north Madhya Pradesh. This has resulted in heavy to very heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh and eastern part of Rajasthan for quite some time now.

According to meteorological department, the low-pressure area will weaken in next 24 hours and axis of monsoon trough will start moving north. Easterly humid winds will be replaced by dry westerly winds. Weather will become dry in north-west and most parts of Central India.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over north and south west Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain occurred over the rest Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells may occur over north Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain is possible over remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh.