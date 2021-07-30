Weather update: Alert issued for very heavy rain in Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior, Chambal divisions

Bhopal: An alert has been issued for very heavy rain even up to 20 cm for Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior, Chambal divisions in next 24 hours. Besides, Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Normal rain is likely in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jabalpur. Earlier, cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital throughout the day. However, there was no rain in state capital on Friday but it was cloudy.

As per meteorological department, a well-marked low-pressure area is now over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area. It will move in westerly direction across Jharkhand and south Bihar towards south-eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Monsoon trough is passing through centre of well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and then south-eastwards to north east Bay of Bengal. The offshore trough is extending from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation is over east Uttar Pradesh.

During last 24 hours, monsoon was vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over Madhya Pradesh. During next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over north Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain may occur over rest of Madhya Pradesh.