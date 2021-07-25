Weather: Heavy rain continues to lash eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Heavy rain continued to lash state specially eastern parts on Sunday. Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh have been receiving good rain since last few days. Rainfall in Chhattisgarh was patchy. Bhopal has been receiving rain for the last three days. As a result, Upper Lake water level is on rise. Upper Lake water level is 1660.1ft and Full Tank Level is 1666.80 ft.

In last 24 hours, Anupur recorded 23 cm rainfall while Shamshabad recorded 19 cm while 16cm rainfall has been recorded at places like Jharda, Ghatia and Ganj Basoda. Nateran, Bankhedi, Mahindpur and Tal recorded 14 cm each while Barod and Ramnagar recorded 13 cm each. Hatpipalia, Rahatgarh and Amanganj recorded 12 cm each. Dewas recorded 11 cm rainfall.

Ten-centimetre rainfall has been recorded at places like Pathari, Garoth, Budhni, Sohagpur, Bhimpur, Sushner, Kesli, Paraswara. Nine centimetre rain has been recorded at Rehli, Kalapipal, Momanbadia, Sonkakchh, Gyarashpur, Piparia, Dholaria and Tokkhurd.

A low pressure developed over Bay of Bengal moved inland over Chhattisgarh as a well-marked low-pressure area. It caused heavy to very heavy rain in many parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which gave much-needed relief to farmers.

Western part of Madhya Pradesh will continue to get moderate to heavy rain in next 48 hours. Rain activities will also become intense over northern and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. South-east and south Rajasthan as well as parts of Gujarat may also receive good rain.

According to meteorological department, warning has been issued for heavy rain in Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan and Ashoknagar. Besides, Chhattarpur, Anuppur, Balaghat, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur are expected to experience heavy rain.