 Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWeapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

While participating in Dusshera Utsav in Bittan Market, he remembered the 500-year long struggle of Hindu community for the construction of Ram temple.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the deities, said that one should have shastra (weapon) and shastra (scriptures) in their hands to safeguard existence. He was speaking at Dusshera festival organised at Bittan Market, Kolar and Chhola in Bhopal on Saturday late evening.

While participating in Dusshera Utsav in Bittan Market, he remembered the 500-year long struggle of Hindu community for the construction of Ram temple. Shedding the light on the personality of Lord Ram, he said Lord Ram could have fought demon king by summoning the army from Ayodhya.

Instead, he decided to take help of everyone in the battle and thus gave the message of walking ahead with the help of everyone.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...
article-image

Biggest Ravan effigy burnt in Kolar

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Biggest Ravan effigy burnt in Kolar

Biggest Ravan effigy burnt in Kolar | FP Photo

The biggest Ravan effigy, 105-foot to be precise, in state capital was in Kolar locality, which was torched to mark Dussehra.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav said Rahul Gandhi always mocked Hindu deity. It is due to this reason that his leadership failed in Haryana Assembly election, he said. Yadav accused Congress of creating legal hurdles in Ram temple construction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Shocker! Alive Woman Declared Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Deprived Of Pension, Rations For 6 Months

Shocker! Alive Woman Declared Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Deprived Of Pension, Rations For 6 Months

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

'Girls Should Dream & Overcome Challenges,' Says Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre At ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav’...

'Girls Should Dream & Overcome Challenges,' Says Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre At ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav’...

'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's...

'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's...