Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the deities, said that one should have shastra (weapon) and shastra (scriptures) in their hands to safeguard existence. He was speaking at Dusshera festival organised at Bittan Market, Kolar and Chhola in Bhopal on Saturday late evening.

While participating in Dusshera Utsav in Bittan Market, he remembered the 500-year long struggle of Hindu community for the construction of Ram temple. Shedding the light on the personality of Lord Ram, he said Lord Ram could have fought demon king by summoning the army from Ayodhya.

Instead, he decided to take help of everyone in the battle and thus gave the message of walking ahead with the help of everyone.

Biggest Ravan effigy burnt in Kolar

The biggest Ravan effigy, 105-foot to be precise, in state capital was in Kolar locality, which was torched to mark Dussehra.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav said Rahul Gandhi always mocked Hindu deity. It is due to this reason that his leadership failed in Haryana Assembly election, he said. Yadav accused Congress of creating legal hurdles in Ram temple construction.