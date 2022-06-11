e-Paper Get App

We will take strict action against those who are trying to create disturbance: Home minister

Damoh and Chhindwara had witnessed protests on Friday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Our Staff Reporter

city.bhopal@fpj.co.in

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday police would take strict action against those who were trying to create disturbance in the state.

He was responding to journalists' questions late evening on Friday, on the protests by a section of people in Chhindwara and Damoh districts over BJP spokesperson's remarks on Prophet Mohhamad, on Friday. Sharma was suspended from the party.

He said, "Police are keeping a close watch on those who are trying to create disturbances in the state."

The minister said, "We are thinking about and doing a research as well on Chhindwara".

Notably, Chhindwara is home turf of state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Muslim community members had staged protests against Sharma in Damoh and Chhindwara on Friday, even as several cities across the nation saw violent protests on the matter.

**eom**

Read Also
Bhopal: Muslims stage protests in MP on controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalWe will take strict action against those who are trying to create disturbance: Home minister

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Senior citizen held for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Thane: Senior citizen held for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Ranchi: Five, including one Police Constable sustain bullet injuries amid violent protests, admitted...

Ranchi: Five, including one Police Constable sustain bullet injuries amid violent protests, admitted...

Pak behind the violent protests happened in many cities on Friday, Union min Prahlad Patel

Pak behind the violent protests happened in many cities on Friday, Union min Prahlad Patel

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies