We will take strict action against those who are trying to create disturbance: Home minister

Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday police would take strict action against those who were trying to create disturbance in the state.

He was responding to journalists' questions late evening on Friday, on the protests by a section of people in Chhindwara and Damoh districts over BJP spokesperson's remarks on Prophet Mohhamad, on Friday. Sharma was suspended from the party.

He said, "Police are keeping a close watch on those who are trying to create disturbances in the state."

The minister said, "We are thinking about and doing a research as well on Chhindwara".

Notably, Chhindwara is home turf of state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Muslim community members had staged protests against Sharma in Damoh and Chhindwara on Friday, even as several cities across the nation saw violent protests on the matter.

