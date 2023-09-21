'We Have Named Public's Anger As Jan Aakrosh', Says AICC Secretary On Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Deputy in-charge Madhya Pradesh Shiv Bhatia has said that they have named the public's anger as Jan Aakrosh and it is not the 'Aakrosh' of the Congress.

The Congress party is taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' divided into seven areas across the state from September 19. One of the Yatras started from Sheopur and reached Morena on Thursday. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh and AICC secretary Shiv Bhatia and a huge crowd, including Congress workers was seen in the yatra.

During this, speaking to ANI, Bhatia said, "We have named the publicâ?Ts 'Aakrosh' as 'Jan Aakrosh'. This is not the 'Aakrosh' of the Congress. The Congress wants to stand with the anger of the public because they have endured this atrocious, corrupt government for 18 years. So we have come to support them to bring awareness that let us fight together."

Jan Aakrosh Yatra is divided into seven areas

The Jan Aakrosh Yatra is divided into seven areas, it will cover 11,400 kilometres. This yatra starting from the Chambal division will go to Narsinghgarh and it will cover 36 constituencies. They will go to every consistency and attend two to four meetings, he added.

Bhatia also attacked those leaders who left the party during the 2020 congress government collapse and said that the traitors who had left the party were now standing in line but they were not ready to accept them in the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the congress leader came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and called Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a liar.

"Don't even talk about this deceitful and useless Chief Minister (CM Chouhan). The Chief Minister is a liar. The public will teach him a lesson, this time his party (BJP) has refused to accept him as a leader. Why are big leaders coming here? Why Union Home Minister Amit Shah are visiting here? It means that the entire party has stopped accepting him (CM Chouhan) as a leader. No matter how much BJP defends itself, this time the public is not going to forgive," Bhatia said.

'Time would tell what happened to the traitor'

Slamming the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the congress leader said he didn't need to tell the history of what happened to traitors. Time would tell what happened to the traitor.

"I do not need to tell the history of what happens to traitors. Time will tell what happens to the traitor. The public will blacken their faces in every street then one will understand how traitors are treated. Their (Scindia family) betrayal has been going on since 1818. His grandmother betrayed and brought down the Congress government, the same blood of traitors, that he brought down the government in 2020. We have given many opportunities to him to integrate them into the society. This is Mahatma Gandhi's party which forgives. But betrayal is in the blood of the traitor," he added.

Although he is a Maharaj, he sold for notes (money) and position? Why should he be called Maharaj, time will tell what will happen to him, the congress leader said.

'BJP only run an event company'

Talking about the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year, he said, "BJP were saying that they would bring 160 seats in Karnataka, similarly they had said in Himachal too. These are liars and deceitful people, their job is to make statements and they do not talk about honesty. They did not do work for the society. They only run an event company."

"This is not the Bharatiya Janata Party, this is the Bangaru Judeo Party. Bangaru Laxman was their president and he was caught taking money in an arms deal. Dilip Singh Judeo was a big leader of Chhattisgarh who was caught taking money on camera in connection with arms deals. It is liar and corrupt party," the congress leader alleged.

