Watch video: Youth beaten to death by mob in Satna on suspicion of diesel theft

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A mob lynched a youth in Satna district suspecting that he had stolen diesel from trucks late on Monday night, said sources on Tuesday.

The youth has been identified as Jitendra Kewat, a resident of Kripalpur. According to police, some local people informed the police that a group of people was beating a youth on suspicion of diesel theft. A police team from the Mankahari police outpost rushed to the spot and took the youth to a nearby hospital. He was referred to the district hospital, where he died late on Monday night.

A video showing Kewat lying on the ground with his hand tied up with rope went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, a man is heard questioning Kewat as to how many liters of diesel he had stolen.

Superintendent of police (SP), Satna Dharmveer Singh Yadav said, “I have sent a recommendation for a judicial probe into the matter. Strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty.”

He further said that a police team had been fanned out in the area to identify the accused.