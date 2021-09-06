e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

Watch: Villagers in Shivpuri get trapped in swollen drain, had come for Satsang

After the heavy rains in Shivpuri district, the river drains have once again come in spate. The drain located near the Shiva temple near Tonk village under Sirsaud police station area also came in spate after heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of people in Sirsaud, Shivpuri, who had gone to listen to Satsang at Shiva temple got trapped in the overflowing drain. The locals rescued the trapped with the help of rope.

In a video, hundreds of people were seen crossing the overflowing drain risking their lives.

There was neither police nor divers on the spot during the time of the incident.

Notably, after the heavy rains in Shivpuri district, the river drains have once again come in spate. The drain located near the Shiva temple near Tonk village under Sirsaud police station area also came in spate after heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people got stuck on the other side of the drain. Even after a long wait, when the water did not subside, the trapped villagers were seen crossing the drain through a rope.

Villagers of Sirsaud village said that even light rain causes floods in the drain. This is the only way for people to go, so people cross the drain regardless of death.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-based farmer grows red ladyfinger in his garden

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal