Watch videos: Tiger run over by speeding train in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, 5th death in May

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was killed after being run over by a speeding train in Betul district on Monday late night, forest official said on Tuesday. This is the fifth tiger death reported in the state this month.

The incident took place near Bhaura in Betul district. The carcass of the animal was spotted by a loco pilot of a passenger train, who alerted the senior railway officials. The railway official later informed the forest department about the carcass.

Officials said that loco pilot of Kerala Express spotted the carcass between Polapathar and Dhodramohar railway station in the morning. On getting information, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Betul, Mohan Meena and officials of Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) rushed to the spot. Meena told Free Press Journal that autopsy has been done and report is awaited.

“The tiger was one-and-a-half-year old. It is believed that tiger along with mother may have come to a river from Satpura Tiger Reserve and while returning, the sub-adult tiger met with an accident. Though we have started investigation to ascertain the exact reason of the accident, deep injuries have been found on back portion of the body. It is believed that tiger was trying to cross the railway track when it was hit by a train,” Meena said.

Another forest official said that carcass of a stray dog is also found near the carcass of the tiger. “There is possibility that tiger was running behind to dog and duo met with the accident,” said the official.

Earlier, carcass of two tigers in Kanha Tiger Reserve, one tigress at Ratpani sanctuary and one tiger at Budhani Mid-ghat were found.