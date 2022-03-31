e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Youth congress workers detained after their march to gherao PEB

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers detained after their march to gherao Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

The youth congress workers were protesting against the recent MP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) paper leak and police constable recruitment examination results.

Earlier, the candidates gheroed the office of PEB and demanded a probe into the irregularities.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:16 PM IST