Watch video: Youth congress workers detained after their march to gherao PEB

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers detained after their march to gherao Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

The youth congress workers were protesting against the recent MP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) paper leak and police constable recruitment examination results.

Earlier, the candidates gheroed the office of PEB and demanded a probe into the irregularities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:16 PM IST