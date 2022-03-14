Watch video: Youth breaks 'highly protected' Royal Enfield bike's lock in 20 second in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city police arrested two youths who used to steal Royal Enfield bikes (Bullet) within less than a minute in the city on Sunday.

The youth also presented a demo of their theft in the police station. A video of the demonstration went viral on social media.

The action was taken following a tip of an informer that the youths had come to hide the bullet in DD nagar locality of the city.

After that City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadoria formed a team and deployed them on the spot. As soon as the youths reached there, the police team surrounded and caught them.

The youths were identified as Shyam Gurjar and Bajna Guraj, residents of Morena district. The police also recovered three bikes from the spot.

They told the police that they only stole the Royal Enfields because they got a good price for it in the market.

Bhadauria said that both youths were arrested and further proceedings were on.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Gwalior: Drug addict man attacks his parents who refuse to give money for drugs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:49 AM IST