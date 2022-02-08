e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Watch video: Youth bashed up by his girlfriend’s brothers in Shivpuri, videos go viral

The incident took place at Badarwas town of the district, sources said.
FP News Service
Shivpuri/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Videos of a youth being beaten up by his girlfriend’s brothers in Shivpuri district have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the youth identified as Sanbes was to elope with the girl.

Both of them were waiting for a bus at a bus stand, when the brothers of the girl reached and attacked Sanbes.

The video shows that the victim is requesting assailants to have a dialogue to resolve the issue, but they keep dragging him and beating with slippers, shoes and belts.

The girl also tried to save Sanbes and requested her brothers to let him go, but to no avail.

In-charge of Badarwas police station, Rakesh Sharma said that the accused and victim had been identified on the basis of viral videos. “We have summoned both sides to the police station. Further action would be taken on the basis of the victim's statement,” he said.

