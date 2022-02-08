Watch video: Youth bashed up by his girlfriend’s brothers in Shivpuri, videos go viral

Shivpuri/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Videos of a youth being beaten up by his girlfriend’s brothers in Shivpuri district have gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at Badarwas town of the district, sources said.

According to reports, the youth identified as Sanbes was to elope with the girl.

Both of them were waiting for a bus at a bus stand, when the brothers of the girl reached and attacked Sanbes.

The video shows that the victim is requesting assailants to have a dialogue to resolve the issue, but they keep dragging him and beating with slippers, shoes and belts.

The girl also tried to save Sanbes and requested her brothers to let him go, but to no avail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In-charge of Badarwas police station, Rakesh Sharma said that the accused and victim had been identified on the basis of viral videos. “We have summoned both sides to the police station. Further action would be taken on the basis of the victim's statement,” he said.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:27 AM IST