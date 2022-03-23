Watch video: Workers celebrate CM Chouhan’s 2 years in office with slogan ‘Bulldozer Mama zindabad’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A good number of party workers gathered at the official residence of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma to celebrate completion of two years in office of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his 4th term on Wednesday.

Chouhan also visited the bungalow where Sharma and party workers greeted him.

Posters with images of Chouhan highlighted as Mama Bulldozer were seen at and around the bungalow while the workers raised the slogan ‘Bulldozer Mama zindabad’.

Notably, a couple of days back Sharma’s bungalow had a hoarding with Chouhan shown as ‘Bulldozer Mama’ to recognize his tough action against the rape accused in various parts of the state as houses of the accused were bulldozed.

On Tuesday, in a stern warning to criminals across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, “Mama’s bulldozer will not stop until criminals are taught a befitting lesson. Their houses will be razed and will be levelled to the ground.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST