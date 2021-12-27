Watch video: Woman thieves in Jabalpur make off with Panchali Mangalsutra in a minute

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Woman thieves robbed a Panchali Magalsutra worth Rs 25,000 from a jewellery shop, in Bargi locality, Jabalpur, the police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The owner of the shop, Vishwajeet Soni, resident of Bargi locality said that he was checking the jewelleries before shutting down his shop on December 20. He found that the weight was less than that of before.

When he checked thoroughly, he found that the Panchali Magalsutra was missing from his collection. After that he checked the CCTV cameras installed in the shop. Soni spotted the three ladies who stole the jewellery in the CCTV footage.

Soni reached the Bargi police station and lodged a complaint against them. Police station in charge Ritesh Pandey said that a case was registered against the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and the police started a search operation to nab the accused.

Monday, December 27, 2021