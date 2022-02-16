e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Watch video: Woman does celebratory firing in Gwalior-Chambal region, video goes viral

The woman was spotted firing 5 to 6 rounds from the revolver at a wedding function in the region.
FP News Service
Snap from the viral video |

Snap from the viral video |

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The videos of celebratory firing in wedding functions of Gwalior-Chambal region seems to refuse to die down.

Another video of the celebratory firing of a woman from the region has gone viral on social media.

The woman was spotted firing 5 to 6 rounds from the revolver at a wedding function in the region, in the viral video. The woman did not stop here, after a while the woman appeared with a man and both of them were spotted firing together.

Crime Branch ASP Rajesh Dandotia said. “We came across the video recently and the police team has started an investigation to gather information about the viral video.” A case would be registered against the woman and the man after confirmation, Dandotia added.

ALSO READ

Gwalior: Three persons travelling in truck's trolley killed as Iron sheets fall on them Gwalior: Three persons travelling in truck's trolley killed as Iron sheets fall on them
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:59 PM IST
Advertisement