Watch video: Woman cop forces man to clean her trousers in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman cop purportedly forcing a man to clean her trousers after mud was sprayed on it has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred near Simraur Chowk in Rewa town, a couple days ago.

The video that is widely being shared on social media shows the woman police personnel has also slapped the man before walking away from the scene.

The woman police personnel has been identified as Shashikala, a home guard constable posted at district collectorate office.

According to information, the man who could not be identified sprayed mud on the woman’s trousers while trying to reverse his bike. The video shows the man bending over to dust her white paint with his towel.

However, no police complaint has been lodged by the man, so far.

