Watch video: Videos of cow carcasses at Gaushal owned by ‘BJP’ leader go viral on social media, locals protest in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of local residents assembled in front of a Gaushala in Berasia on Sunday and protested after videos showing several cow carcasses went viral on social media.

Additional police force has been deployed in Berasia town to avert any untoward incident and senior administrative officers including district collector Avinash Lavania have also reached the spot.

The details available on Gou Palan and Pashusambardhan Board's website shows that the Gaushal- Gau Seva Bharti Gaushal- is owned by Nirmala Devi.

The locals accused Nirmala of being involved in cow slaughtering and selling cows’ skins and bones.

“The carcasses of more than 100 cows can be seen lying near a pond. Carcasses of nearly 200 cows can be seen dumped in two well-like structures inside the Gaushal,” Ghanshyam Gupta, a local resident, said.

Gupta also claimed that Nirmala was involved in selling cows’ skins and bones for years.

Another local resident Abhishek Malviya claimed that nearly 700-800 cows were housed at the cow shelters. “This illegal business has been going on for years. The incident came to light after they threw some carcasses near a Pond. We have all the videos from inside, in which you can see the cow carcasses,” he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to locals Nirmala is an active BJP member and was demanding ticket for state assembly election-2018 from Berasia assembly constituency seat.

However, the district BJP president could not be contacted to verify the party's membership of Nirmala Devi. She, too, didn't respond to the phone calls.

The documents obtained by an RTI activist through RTI said Gau Seva Bharti Gaushala has been receiving government’s grant for years. It was allotted at a total of 21.09 lakh in just two years, the documents showed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:26 PM IST