Watch video: Upset with family, man climbs on high tension power supply line tower in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man climbed on a high tension power supply line tower in Kailaras locality of ​​the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the man, Lallu Kushwaha, a resident of Madhaupura village, was upset with his family. After an effort of more than two hours, the man was brought down.

The family members said that Kushwaha left home at 6 in the morning and he climbed on the 132 KV tower near the house. He reached the top of the tower and sat down.

Local residents said that as soon as they came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and tried to convince him but he did not listen to anyone.

After that the villagers informed the power company officials and the Kailaras police station about the incident.

Acting on the information, the police and the officials of the electricity department reached the spot and after the efforts of two hours, the officials convinced the man and he stepped down from the tower.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Morena: Elderly couple murdered in district

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST