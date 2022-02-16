e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Watch video: Upset with family, man climbs on high tension power supply line tower in Morena

After an effort of more than two hours, the man was brought down.
FP News Service
file photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man climbed on a high tension power supply line tower in Kailaras locality of ​​the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the man, Lallu Kushwaha, a resident of Madhaupura village, was upset with his family. After an effort of more than two hours, the man was brought down.

The family members said that Kushwaha left home at 6 in the morning and he climbed on the 132 KV tower near the house. He reached the top of the tower and sat down.

Local residents said that as soon as they came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and tried to convince him but he did not listen to anyone.

After that the villagers informed the power company officials and the Kailaras police station about the incident.

Acting on the information, the police and the officials of the electricity department reached the spot and after the efforts of two hours, the officials convinced the man and he stepped down from the tower.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
