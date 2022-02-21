Watch video: Unknown persons attacks on Mirchi Baba in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A group of unknown persons assaulted Mirchi Baba while he was going to stage a protest against the state government regarding the death of cows in Morena on Monday.

According to reports, Mirchi Baba was arriving from Gwalior to Morena. He was going to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his disciples near Deori Gaushala, Morena.

As soon as his vehicle crossed the bridge of Morena Barrier crossing, some unknown persons stopped his car, beat him up and his disciples badly. One of the disciples sustained serious injuries.

After the attack, Baba wept bitterly at the residence of Congress District President Deepak Sharma and said that the attackers tried to set him on fire. They took his three mobile phones as well. They had revolvers along with them.

“I will continue to fight for the cow,” Mirchi Baba said.

Mirchi Baba has, however, lodged a complaint of assault in Noorabad police station of the district.

