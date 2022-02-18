Watch video: Union minister Faggan Kulaste compares road with cheeks of Hema Malini

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste has compared his home district road with cheeks of bollywood actress senior BJP leader and MP Hema Malini.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday. Kuslaste said in the viral video that the roads of his home district have been made smooth like Hema Malini’s cheek but there was no water in the village.

Kulaste made the above remark during the Bhoomi Pujan program of Nal Jal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Nan Dindori village on Friday.

He further said that the residents of Amarpur village were not getting water for the last fifteen days. The Nal Jal Yojna was shut down as the pipelines had been damaged during the construction of the road.

Kulaste instructed Dindori Collector Ratnakar Jha to hold a meeting with contractors and ensure that the pipeline should not be damaged during the construction of the road.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:05 PM IST