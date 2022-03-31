Watch video: Tribal youth thrashed by group of men in Katni; video goes viral

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal youth was thrashed by a group of men in Dhimarkheda locality of Kanti district of Madhya Pradesh whose video has gone viral on social media on Thursday.

According to reports, the youth was identified as Dharmendra Kol. He reached at the residence of secretary Amresh Rai to complain about the irregularities in the PM housing scheme and construction of toilets.

According to the viral video, the youth was spotted attacking first after that the group of men thrashed the youth fiercely.

As soon as the video went viral, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Jain took cognizance into the matter and registered a case against the Panchayat Employment Secretary and his father under sections of the SC-ST Act. A constable, Saurabh Jain who was also present on the spot has been suspended, Jain added.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:54 PM IST