Watch Video: Trainer aircraft crashes, both occupants escape unhurt in Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trainer aircraft belonging to Chimes Aviation Academy, Dhana in Sagar district, crashed on Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, both the trainee pilot and trainer escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place, when a woman trainee pilot was trying to land it. Sources said that there was some technical snag and the trainee pilot lost the control and decided to land it on Sagar-Rehli Highway, in place of runway. However, the aircraft skidded and went off the road. The academy is situated adjacent to Sagar-Rehli Highway.

On getting information, officials from the academy reached the spot and started an investigation.

Reacting to the incident, union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, tweeted, “Just got the news of a crash on a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site.”