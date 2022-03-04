Watch video: Those who love Hijab may go to Pakistan, says Praveen Togadia

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): President of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, Pravin Togadia has said that those who love Hijab may go to Pakistan, adding that if they don't have fare, he will pay the money for tickets.

Togadia made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. He reached here to attend a programme.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Togadia further said that the Hijab would not work in the country, here the constitution, law and tradition would only work. Those who love hijab had gone to Pakistan in 1947 but a few have been left here. Ways for them are open, they may go to Pakistan, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:03 PM IST