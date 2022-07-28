Watch video: Students spotted copying in college exam in MP; video goes viral

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video of students copying in their college examination has gone viral on social media in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the viral video was reportedly recorded at Lahar government college of the district. The examinations of BA and BSC courses of Jiwaji University are going on these days.

In the viral video, the students were spotted copying by keeping reference books, cheats and mobile phones along with them. It is said that the act of cheating was going on in the presence of teachers in the examination hall.

Principal of the college, Kamlesh said, “I am out as of now, I have got the information about the video. I will investigate the matter”.

On the other hand, Registrar of Jiwaji University, Sushil Mandelia said that he was not aware of the matter. He would get the matter investigated and then action would be taken against the person found guilty.

Nonetheless, it is not the first time that the video of cheating went viral from the region. Such incidents have been reported earlier too.