Watch video: Stealing of fertilizer in Mehgaon, video went viral on social media

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An act of stealing fertilizers from a truck spotted at National Highway 719, Gwalior road in Mehgaon area of the Bhind district on Saturday. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the sources, the act was spotted near the farmhouse of a BJP leader Ashok Bhardwaj in Mehgaon area. In the viral video, the fertilizers sacks were taken out from the truck and were reloaded in a tractor at the highway.

An act of stealing fertilizers from a truck in Mehgaon area of Madhya Pradesh came into light. The video of stealing fertilizers is going viral on social media. This is the reason that farmers are struggling for the fertilizers in the area.#fertilizer #DAP_खाद_उपलब्ध_कराओ pic.twitter.com/j5Nucl9DXd — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 9, 2021

At the same time, the farmers visited the centers in Mehgaon for more than 20 days and returned empty handed every time.

The angry farmers have also blocked the national highway for three hours on Saturday because of non-availability of fertilizers in the area.

Notably, the minister OPS Bhadoria residence is only 300 meters aways from the center but none of any workers reaches to know the problems of the farmer.

The farmers alleged that the minister's people took the fertilizers filled with tractors and sold them in the market illegally.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:41 PM IST