Watch video: Stay away from Father and Chadar, says BJP MLA Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Rameshwar Sharma urged Hindus to stay away from Father and Chadar while addressing a gathering at Dussehra function state capital Bhopal.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the viral video, Sharma said, “Ye peer baba se dur Raho, ye peer baba tumhare Hanuman Mandir jaane me badha hai (Stay away from the Peer Baba, they are a hurdle in your way to Hanuman temple). They believe those who are buried in the ground while we believe in who runs the universe, that is why we believe in Lord Hanuman.”

Sharma further urged Hindus to protect the culture. Forget the good morning and say Pranam to the earth before leaving the bed.

He also told people about the importance of the land with various instances of the Hindu mythological incidents. “It is not only a piece of land but a goddess, do worship this land. We have worshiped it in the Navratri and will continue worshiping in days to come. Let’s hail lord ram,” Sharma added.

Madhya Pradesh: Former protem speaker and BJP MLA @rameshwar4111 urged Hindus to keep away from 'Father and Chadar'. He was addressing a gathering at a dussehra function in Bhopal. Video went viral on social media on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WWP2WxyTT0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 17, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:18 PM IST