Watch Video: Savarkar has written there is no problem in eating beef, says Digvijay Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Digvijaya Singh has said that Veer Savarkar in his book has written that the Hindu religion does not have any relation with Hindutva.

Singh was addressing a training programme of Congress workers under Jan Jagran Abhiyan held at Narmada Bhawan here in Bhopal on Saturday.

“He (Veer Savarkar) in his book has categorically written that the cow cannot be our mother and there is no problem in eating cow beef,” Singh said, adding that Veer Savarkar is one of the main ideologues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that there were Hindus, who ate cow beef and claimed that eating cow beef was not prohibited. “But, there are also some Hindus who oppose cow slaughtering. (Veer) Sarvarkar himself had said that there is no problem in eating cow beef,” Singh claimed.

Singh further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024.. “They have adopted the Chinese and Russian model of running government. They would change the constitution and abolish the reservation system in the country,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CPCR team finds alleged religious conversion illegally being done in hostel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:24 PM IST