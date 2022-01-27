Watch video: Sanskriti Bachao Manch protests against controversial remark of Actress Shweta Tiwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch protested against television actress Shweta Tiwari’s controversial remarks on God.

Tiwari was interacting with journalists for promotion of a web series on Wednesday. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark.

The members of the manch burnt photographs of the actress and demanded an apology from her. They also demanded that a case should be registered against Tiwari.

A video of her statement is widely being circulated on social media. In the purported video, she is heard saying “God is measuring the size of my bra’.

Soon after the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance and instructed the police commissioner of Bhopal to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within 24.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner of Bhopal Makrand Deoskar said that a probe was being conducted and soon, action might be taken against the actress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:42 PM IST