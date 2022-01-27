e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Watch video: Sanskriti Bachao Manch protests against controversial remark of Actress Shweta Tiwari

Tiwari was interacting with journalists for promotion of a web series on Wednesday. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanskriti Bachao Manch protested against television actress Shweta Tiwari’s controversial remarks on God.

Tiwari was interacting with journalists for promotion of a web series on Wednesday. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark.

The members of the manch burnt photographs of the actress and demanded an apology from her. They also demanded that a case should be registered against Tiwari.

A video of her statement is widely being circulated on social media. In the purported video, she is heard saying “God is measuring the size of my bra’.

Soon after the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance and instructed the police commissioner of Bhopal to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report within 24.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner of Bhopal Makrand Deoskar said that a probe was being conducted and soon, action might be taken against the actress.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
