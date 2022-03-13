Watch video: Sadhvi Uma Bharti pelts stone at liquor shop, video goes viral

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti pelted stone at the liquor shop situated in Barkhera area here on Sunday evening. Congress took a dig and said that the former chief minister claimed that the women and girls of the area faced harassment because of the shop.

A video went viral on social media on Sunday in which the Sadhvi Uma Bharti was seen pelting stone at the liquor shop. She was accompanied by several people who were seen standing at her back.

In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti stated that she had given one weekís time to close the shop. She said she was assured that the shop would be closed. She also stated that she pelted stone because women from nearby slum areas felt harassed when drunk people urinated there.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja in his tweet said Uma Bharti gave three dates to launch the liquor ban drive in the state but disappeared everytime. ìNow, she is pelting stone. Is she planning to ban liquor with stones? She had turned weak in her own party regime,î he added.

He also stated that the act of ex-CM is against the law and there were many other democratic methods of protest, which she overlooked.

