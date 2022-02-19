Watch video: Ruckus in Chhindwara university after VC denies permission for inter-varsity sports

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): An ugly situation surfaced in university campus in Chhindwara after vice chancellor denied permission to sports team to participate in inter-university event. The incident took place on Friday while video went viral on Saturday.

A delegation of students met vice chancellor of Shankar Shah University vice chancellor MK Shrivastava, urging him to grant permission to sports team to participate in the inter-varsity tournament. VC Shrivastava refused citing exams and staff shortage.

We requested VC sir to allow the team to participate in inter-varsity competition but he refused citing frivolous reasons, said Reshma Khan, NSUI president.

Later, a video went viral on social media platforms in which VC was seen irritated and arguing with the students. Students told VC that he should allow the team to participate. When VC rejected their plea, students demanded to know why was he occupying the post if he was unable to discharge his duties

Jhak maar raha hoon (killing time), vice chancellor Shrivastava replied. This irked students. The vice chancellor asked students to go ahead if they wanted him removed from the post. As the situation became tensed, police were called to bring it under control.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:26 PM IST