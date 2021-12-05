Watch video: Police officials take outgoing Bhind SP on their shoulders

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of police officials and locals carrying IPS Officer Manoj Singh on a Palki during a farewell programme held for the officer has gone viral on social media.

Manoj Singh, a 2009 batch IPS officer, was recently removed from the post of Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhind and transferred to Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

According to reports, the police officials posted in different capacities in Bhind district organized a farewell party for Singh at a restaurant situated in the outskirts of Bhind town late Saturday night. Besides police officials, locals including journalists were also invited.

As Singh reached the venue, police officials made him sit in a Palki. They took the palki on their shoulders to the dais.

In the farewell function, newly appointed superintendent of police (SP), Bhind Shailendra Singh was also present.

Though the state government, in its order, said that it was an administrative transfer, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) raised questions on Singh’s transfer and alleged that online shopping giant Amazon was behind the sudden transfer, as Singh was about to take bigger action against the company.

Singh was investigating the ganja (marijuana) smuggling case from the online shopping website Amazon.

