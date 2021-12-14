Watch video: Police arrest notorious criminal in Jabalpur, take him on foot to station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Adhartal police arrested a notorious criminal and took him on foot to the police station. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

There were about 22 crimes registered against the criminal, Kajju alias Kadir (50), a resident of Adarsh Nagar. The crimes includes attempt to murder, illegal smack and possession of arms, rioting, stone pelting, molesting and selling illegaly occupied lands.

The cases were registered in various police stations which include Ghampur, Omati, Hanumantal, Gohalpur and Adhartal police stations of the district. He was committing crime for many years.

According to sources, the police would also take action against him under NSA.

Madhya Pradesh: Adhartal police of Jabalpur arrested a notorious criminal in Jabalpur and took him on foot to the police station. pic.twitter.com/6zhhrRe7HJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 14, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:24 AM IST