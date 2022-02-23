Watch video: MP Police attacked in Haryana, notorious criminal held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A join team of Gwalior and Morena district police was attacked at Androla village of Palwal district in Haryana, when they raided a house there to nab a notorious criminal

The police, however, managed to nab a notorious criminal and kingpin of the gang that targeted several ATMs and robbed of cash in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the past few days.

The accused has been identified as Khurshid, who is wanted in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and few other states.

According to reports, more than 10 separate teams were camping in Haryana to nab the gang members.

On Wednesday morning, they got information that the kingpin of the gang was at his home. Five teams led by CSP, Vijay Singh Bhadauriya raided the house.

Singh said that the accused and his accomplices opened fire at police teams. In retaliation, police personnel also fired and managed to nab the accused.

The accused is being taken to Madhya Pradesh for further interrogation.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:11 PM IST