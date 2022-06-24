Watch Video: Money and sarees distributed to woo voters in Ashoknagar MP

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Civic and Urban body elections are in full swing in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates are all in the fray of the election, making head-to-toe to win the elections.

Amid the election fever, a bizarre case of allegedly bribing the public over money and saris for the vote came to the fore in Ashoknagar.

A video of the same is also going viral. The video of distributing money and sarees to villagers of Bamora of ward number 2 by the father-in-law of one candidate Gauri Yadav has come to light.

A video of a candidate distributing saree in Kheri village panchayat of Datia district is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, the candidate is seen distributing sarees to the people while election campaign.

(FPJ doesn't vouch for veracity of the video)

Ashoknagar Collector Uma Maheshwari has taken cognizance of this whole matter ordering strict investigation and action against the accused in the matter, post-investigation. Along with this, it is being ascertained from which place this video is.

Voters are also being sworn in front of the temple so that they vote for the candidate only. A complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission demanding strict action against such people.

However, the alleged accused Gauri Yadav claims that the source of the video is unknown with the sole purpose to defame him. Opponents are nervous due to fear of defeat, so these types of videos are going viral, said Gauri.

Notably, the voting of ward number 2 of the district panchayat is to be held on June 25.