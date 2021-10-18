Watch Video: Man thrashes woman and her daughter in Vidisha, video goes viral

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A man assaulted a woman and her daughter with a stick in Ganjbasoda of Vidisha district. The CCTV video of the incident is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the accused man spotted beating up the woman in the middle of the road. When the girl tried to save her mother, the man beat up her too.

According to the sources, the accused man has been identified as Ashish Jain. He is a doctor and the distant relatives of the victims. The incident occurred because of the family dispute.

The victim woman, Pushplata Jain said that she reached the police station to lodge a complaint of their family dispute but the police did not lodge the complaint. After that she was way back home, meanwhile, the accused attacked her with a stick on the road. When her daughter started capturing the incident, the accused beat her up too, she added.

Ganjbasoda Kotwali police station in charge Sumi Desai said that a case has been registered against the accused and soon he would be arrested.

Man thrashes a woman and her daughter with a stick in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. The CCTV video of the incident is going viral on social media. #Violence#ViolenceAgainstWomen #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/0IPqBeNAHO — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 18, 2021

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:51 PM IST