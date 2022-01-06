Watch video: Man kills stray dog for visiting his pet female dog regularly in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a man beating a stray dog to death in Gwalior has gone viral on social media.

The mistake of the stray dog was that it used to visit the man’s pet female dog on a regular basis.

The incident took place at Char Shahar square locality under Hajira police station of the district on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage shows the man mercilessly beating the stray dog with a stick. He threw a heavy stone on head of the dog.

As the CCTV footage went viral on social media, pet lovers of the city approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case against the accused identified as Banti Bais.

According to police sources, Bais was upset over the stray dog’s frequent visit to his pet female dog. On Wednesday, the stray dog along with three more stray dogs reached Bais' house. This irked him so much that he took out a stick and attacked the dog.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:10 PM IST